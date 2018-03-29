It’s been so long since we’ve had a major surprise music drop, and The Weeknd JUST DID THAT. So cancel everything and listen to his new EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’ here!

The Weeknd, 27, has has released a new 6 song EP with little no fanfare, and we are living for it. Listen to My Dear Melancholy — his first major project since splitting from Selena Gomez, 25, — and try not to cry hysterically. The songs are all slow burns about lost love and features tracks produced by the likes of Skrillex, Mike WiLL Made-It, Frank Dukes, and Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. Fans are already dissecting the album to figure out what tracks are about his ex, and it sounds like “Call Out My Name” is definitely be about her. When he sings softly sings, “We found each other, I helped you out of a broken place. You gave me comfort. But falling for you was my mistake” who else could it be??? “I want you to stay even though you don’t want me,” he continues in the chorus. Umm…hello getting dumped for Justin Bieber reference. This song just ACHES.

“Call Out My Name” is the opening song on the EP and already we’re spent from the heartbreaking ballad. It’s followed up by the tracks: “Try Me,” which also includes lyrics about maybe getting back with a former lover: “I thought you had some kind of love for your man/Well, I’m not tryna break up something.” It’s slow and moody track, as is the next one “Wasted Times.” That tune at least has a little bit of a beat and seems to possibly shout out ex Bella Hadid, who he broke up with right before dating Selena. “Wasted times I spent with someone else. She wasn’t even half of you,” he sings.

It just gets moodier from there, as he broods in the slow burn “I Was Never There,” pines in the soaring”Hurt You,” and the farewell song about goodbyes, “Privilege.” You can listen to the full EP — all six tracks, by clicking here.

The “Starboy” singer has been teasing fans with new music for a few months now, and on March 27 he shared a mysterious text conversation with who appears to be Kendrick Lamar on Instagram. “Should we drop Friday? I’m indifferent to be honest,” the post read. It unclear as to whether they were talking about a collaboration or a full album, but now we know the truth! It was somewhere in between.

Things escalated when the album art for My Dear Melancholy began circulating on social media. A link titled “theweeknd.co/MDM” was live for a little while before being taken down, and it contained links to what appeared to be an album on Spotify, Apple Music and the other usual platforms.

Well, we’re glad we didn’t have to wait link to find out. BRB, streaming this for the rest of 2018!