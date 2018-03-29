Stephon Clark’s Grief-Stricken Brother Goes Off On Don Lemon During Live Interview

Stevante Clark wasn’t having any of Don Lemon. The older brother of Stephon Clark, the unarmed man shot by police, tore into Don, accusing the media of ‘ruining’ people’s lives.

“How are you holding up right now?” Don Lemon, 52, said at the start of his March 28 interview with Stevante Clark, 25, the older brother of Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old man shot dead by the cops in Sacramento nearly two weeks ago. In response to Don’s opening question, Stevante rang a bell and sat in silence. When asked what that gesture meant, Stevante simply said, “next question.” Yeah, it was obvious from the get-go that this was not going to go well.

“Obvious, you are in grief,” the CNN anchor said, which prompted Stevante to correct him. “I am not in grief. [My family] haven’t slept. We haven’t ate. The media keeps following us everywhere we go. The only person that got the message, and that just before we came on the air, was the mayor. He told me he’s going to help us build the library and the recreational center [in Stephon’s memory.]” Stevante fought back tears, channeling his anger to apparently keep himself from giving Don any of his tears.

After that, the interview pretty much goes off the rails for Don, as Stevante decides to vent some pent-up frustration. “I love my city. I’m SAC strong…what the media does, they wait for a love one dies, they find out it’s a tragedy, they swarm that person, they put them in grief. They ruin their lives forever,” he said. “Their lives are never the same.” Don tried to get in a word in but it was no use. Stevante demanded that Don say his brother’s name, and when the CNN anchor didn’t, Stevante just threw his hands up in disbelief. Don would cut the interview short, which was probably for the best.

Stevante’s behavior got a mixed reaction from viewers. Many recognized the real pain that Stevante was going through, but others thought that the Clark family “needs to find another spokesperson to speak on their behalf and keep that crazy brother off tv. That Don Lemon interview was a hot mess, he comes off ignorant af.”

Stephon Clark was killed on March 18. The Sacramento Police were reportedly responding to a call that someone was breaking car windows in the neighborhood. Stephon was in his grandmother’s backyard when police approached him. The officers thought he had a gun. It was a cell phone. The officers fired at least 20 shots at him. The killing of yet another unarmed black person has prompted massive protests throughout Sacramento. Stephon’s funeral will be held on March 29, with Rev. Al Sharpton set to deliver the eulogy, according to CNN.