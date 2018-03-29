Rihanna’s ‘Disappointed’ In Chris Brown For Grabbing Woman’s Neck In New Pics: Glad They’re Over

Rihanna is ‘upset’ Chris Brown was seen wrapping his hands around a woman’s throat! A source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HL she’s happy they’re no longer together!

Rihanna, 30, feels let down by Chris Brown, 28, after pictures surfaced of him putting his hands on a female friend, an act both he and the woman involved are insisting was playful. A source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about her reaction to these controversial new pics, which aren’t among the best photos ever taken of him. “Rihanna just had all the bad memories dredged up by that horrible Snapchat ad,” our source said. “The last thing she needs is for people to be talking about Chris Brown being violent with women again. It’s upsetting to her because inevitably it drags her back into something she really just wants to forget.”

While Rihanna believes he was only joking around in the pics of him partying in Miami on Mar. 26, she’s ultimately disappointed in her ex’s actions considering their past history. “It seems pretty clear Chris was just goofing around, but he’s not getting a pass from Rihanna on this,” our source went on to say. “It’s just a bad look — period. After everything they went through, she’s disappointed that he’d even play around like that. It’s just more proof to her that she made the right choice by moving on.”

While Rihanna seems to be disappointed, Chris has remained unapologetic. In response to all this, Chris posted the following statement to his Instagram account. “Thanks for all the publicity today,” he wrote. “Y’all know damn well I ain’t going down that road. There is no need to even defend myself on this matter. Everyone that’s around (girl/guy) are my homies. No foul play… No ignorant shit. End of discussion. Love.”