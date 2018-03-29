Olivia Culpo Gets Glam While Topless & Proves She’s Super Hot After Breakup — See Pics

Olivia Culpo is feeling herself as a single lady! Danny Amendola’s ex got glam for an event on March 28 by going totally topless, wearing nothing but a red lace thong.

Showing him what he’s missing? In Olivia Culpo‘s case, she’s feeling all kinds of sexy despite her recent breakup with NFL star Danny Amendola, 32. The stunning 25-year-old was getting her hair and makeup done on March 28 when her hairstylist decided to snap some pics and video of how she preps for a red carpet…by going completely topless! Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan showed the former Miss Universe sitting while getting her makeup applied and she’s wearing nothing but a sexy red lace thong!

“Does anyone else do glam like this” Justine asked in an Instagram stories pic that showed Olivia sitting up perfectly straight getting her makeup done while going totally commando on top. The brunette stunner also posed for a video with her naked backside, moving her head back and forth to rock her pony-tail extensions. Justine added another IG story pic that showed Olivia in her red lace thong, red calf boots and nothing else! “Lol only Olivia Culpo would match her boots to her underwear” her stylist wrote on the photo.

The same day Olivia was showing off her killer body while practically naked, she confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood that she and her former New England Patriots star boyfriend of two years are officially done. ”We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” she revealed. Later, she added: “Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment.” In Olivia’s case, it looks like she’s handling the split by feeling as sexy as possible as a single woman by rocking topless glam sessions!

Danny raised eyebrows that something was wrong on March 23, when he stopped following Olivia on Instagram and deleted all of her photos from his account. She didn’t immediately follow suit, but five days later she has confirmed the sad news that they’re over.