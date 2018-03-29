‘Music City’ Recap: Jackson & Jessica Hash It Out As Rachyl & Kerry Face Another Obstacle

On this week’s episode of ‘Music City,’ Jackson’s love triangle drama with Jessica and Savana continues, while another new woman stirs up some trouble for Kerry and Rachyl. Here’s our recap!

After their breakup in last week’s episode of Music City, Jessica is hesitant about attending Jackson’s upcoming show, despite Rachyl’s insistence that she should go to move past what happened. Jackson has another woman on his mind, though — after their date, he wants to invite Savana as his guest to the event. Somehow, Rachyl convinces Jessica to tag along, so Jackson’s ex AND current fling are in the crowd when the concert rolls around. Jackson and Jessica have a cordial conversation, but he isn’t shy about PDAing with Savana after that, and Jessica is visibly upset when she sees it go down.

She decides to take the high road, though, and agrees to meet with Jackson for coffee to talk about the awkward encounter. Jessica admits she was surprised by Savana being there, but by the end of their talk, the exes come to the conclusion that no bridges have been burned and they agree to be friends. Jessica even agrees to work with Jackson on his music career because she believes he has potential. Alexandra, who’s also friends with Savana, warns him against spending too much time with his ex, though, because it will send mixed singles to Savana.

Meanwhile, Alisa is continuing to work with Bryant on songwriting, but Rachyl dumps something new on her plate — she nominated Alisa to be named one of Nashville’s “Most Eligible Singles” in Nashville Lifestyles magazine, and they accepted! At the shoot, a fellow nominee named Lee immediately catches Alisa’s eye, and he even asks her to “hang out sometime.”

As for Rachyl and Kerry, they’re faced with their next relationship obstacle when Kerry makes plans to co-write with a female artist named Brooke Eden. Rachyl can’t help herself from Googling photos of the gorgeous blonde, and she warns her husband to keep her in the loop about when the writing session is going to go down. Kerry and Brooke’s first meeting happens over drinks at a bar, and they bond over their love of songwriting and Nashville. There’s definite chemistry between the two, and it all occurs while Rachyl is at home studying. Next week, we’ll see the aftermath…and it doesn’t look pretty.