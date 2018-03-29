Every Single Hair Color Kylie Jenner Has Worn: From Platinum To Pink, Black To Baby Blue

Kylie has rocked a rainbow of hair colors, and now, we’re looking back at the best shades of all time! See over 35 pics below!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has rocked every hair color under the sun, and with Coachella soon approaching, we’re reminiscing about all the shades she’s rocked in the past! Neon green, no problem. Orange you glad she rocked a citrus shade? She’s been pink, blue, green, red, black, and blonde — most are wigs, obviously. She has quite a collection! Kylie posted a platinum pic on Instagram on March 26, writing: “i think i was meant to be blonde 😏.” I don’t know, Kylie! We love you with black hair, too — you look like baby Stormi! Wearing colorful hair has been part of Kylie’s identity for a long time. It started in 2014, when she rocked bright teal tips on her black hair as she promoted her novel. It’s also been every length imaginable — long, short, in-between. She’s had bangs, she’s had fringed layers. She loves to switch it up! See all of her looks in the gallery.

I just tried out a new, temporary hair color called Hush Prism Airbrush Spray. Hairstylist Michael Silva introduced me to it — and he’s worked with the Kardashians for years! They have seven shades — red, pink, purple, yellow, blue, teal and silver — and is free of peroxide, ammonia, and any harsh or permanent dyes. Just shake the can and spray from a few inches away directly on hair. I tried a pink streak in my blonde hair and got tons of compliments! It’s easy and fast and washes out as soon as you shampoo!

Rosé 🎀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Kylie was basically MIA from social media from November 2017 to February 2018, until she revealed the birth of her baby girl. We missed her! Here’s to many more beauty looks to love and to copy!