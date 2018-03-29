After his split from Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber is taking the time to do good. He even delivered water and sparked a conversation with a group of homeless people on March 28. See the pics here.

Justin Bieber, 24, is trying his best to prove he’s a changed man, and he was at it again after a spin class on March 28. While in his workout gear, the Biebs made a pit stop to chat with a group of homeless people who were sleeping on the streets of Los Angeles. He got down on the ground with a man and woman, and engaged in a conversation with one of them, while also giving them water bottles. Photos of the encounter, obtained by X17 Online, show Justin seeming genuinely interested in the heart-to-heart. YOU CAN SEE THE PHOTOS OF JUSTIN HERE.

Unfortunately, not all of the people on the street were that excited about his appearance. When the man woke up, he reportedly started yelling expletives at the singer, and even told him to go away, according to the site. Justin reportedly made a quick exit after that, but he’ll definitely get his good karma points for this one! Justin has been changing his life around for the last few years, and along with being a frequent attendee of church services, it looks like he’s working on upping his charity game, too. It’s definitely a fresh sight to see!

Justin is currently going through a rough patch in his personal life, as his rekindled relationship with Selena Gomez, 25, ended once again earlier this month. He seemed to bounce back from the split quickly, and was photographed hanging out with a new blonde model, Baskin Champion, on more than one occasion. However, Selena seems to be doing just fine herself — she went to Australia for a trip with some pals, and has been photographed out and about in L.A. looking as carefree as ever. Is it really over for good!?