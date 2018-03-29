Hope Hicks Gets Kissed On The Cheek By Donald Trump While Leaving White House 1 Last Time

Hope Hicks has left the building! The former communications director exited the White House for the final time on March 29, and on her way out Donald Trump gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Hope Hicks, 29, has officially left her White House post. The former communications director joined Donald Trump outside the Oval Office on March 29 for a final goodbye that involved an embrace and the President kissing his ex-employee on the cheek. They then smiled for the press and Trump pointed Hicks out cheerily to the cameras. After shaking hands, they parted ways. Watch the full exchange between them below.

The former model shockingly announced her plans to resign on Feb. 28. Hicks told her White House colleagues that she had been considering leaving for several months, according to the New York Times, and felt as if she had accomplished everything she could with the job. She also reportedly said there would never be a perfect time to leave, according to White House aides who spoke to the newspaper. As of right now, it’s unclear who will replace her. She is the fourth person to hold the title during Trump’s administration, following Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, and Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously held the position for an incredibly brief 10 days. Hicks held the position for 225 days.

WATCH: President Trump poses with outgoing Communications Director Hope Hicks, declines to respond to questions before departing for Ohio. pic.twitter.com/nsDkeYzKzw — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 29, 2018

Upon announcing she’d be leaving the position, Trump released a statement commending Hicks for her service. “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” he said. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”