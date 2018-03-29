G-Eazy Successfully Uses A Magazine Cover To Get Through Airport Security & GF Halsey Is Baffled

G-Eazy just accomplished the unthinkable! After he lost his ID before going through airport security, the rapper actually used a magazine cover of himself to board his flight… and Halsey’s reaction was priceless!

When in doubt, pull out your magazine cover! G-Eazy, 28, and Halsey, 23, got to airport security on March 28, for yet another day of travel since their international pop stars. However, this time around, things didn’t do as smooth. The rapper forgot his ID, and nonetheless, he cleverly used another method of identification. “Gerald lost his ID and he’s trying to use the cover of XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security I’m so annoyed,” Halsey tweeted.

So, did the couple ever make their flight? — Yes they did! G-Eazy replied to his girlfriend’s tweet, writing, “It worked,” with an emoji. It must be nice to look over at the magazine rack incase of an emergency like that, right? While the rest of us may not be able to do just that, we’re glad the musical duo made their flight, for what was most likely and important event or performance.

Gerald lost his ID and he’s trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security I’m so annoyed — h (@halsey) March 28, 2018

G-Eazy is set to hit the road for his Endless Summer tour, with special guests, Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Uzi Vert. THe highly anticipated tour — which will be centered around his latest album, The Beautiful & The Damned — will kick off on May 2, with his first U.S. show on July 20 in Washington.

Halsey also has a jam packed schedule on the horizon, as she will hit tons of cities around the world for her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour.

As you may know, the couple collaborated for their mega hit, “Him & I”, which hit No. 1 on Top 40 radio. They recently performed the track during a Miami nightclub appearance on March 24, where they danced seductively on stage and gave fans a PDA session for books.

Just before their sexy night out, Halsey and G-Eazy’ hit the iHeart Radio Music Awards on March 11, where they shared an adorable kiss before Halsey took home numerous awards. — Best Top 100 song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic song for her collaboration, “Closer,” with The Chainsmokers.