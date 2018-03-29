‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Exclusive: Morgan Warns The Clarks In New Teaser

Morgan keeps it real with Madison and the Clarks in this EXCLUSIVE new teaser from ‘Fear The Walking Dead’.



Madison (Kim Dickens) is about to get a rude awakening in the form of Morgan (Lennie James) when Fear The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, April 15. In this EXCLUSIVE new teaser provided to HollywoodLife, we watch as Madison desperately tries to build a life for her family again. Unfortunately for her, Morgan is on his way and if anyone knows how impossible it is to build a life after the apocalypse it’s definitely him. “It’s not gonna work out how you think,” we hear Morgan say as the 30-second teaser increasingly intensifies. Meanwhile big, bold text appears that reads, “A new world to fear.”

In case you missed the news, Fear The Walking Dead is going to have a seriously large time jump in order to accommodate Morgan’s arrival. In the trailer that was released on March 25, we hear Morgan telling someone that he comes from back east where there was a fight. This is an obvious referral to his arc on The Walking Dead where he was involved in the all-out war against Negan and the Saviors. “I lose people and then I lose myself,” he says, likely explaining why he left Alexandria after the all-out war. You can watch the new 30-second promo EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife below:

Make sure to tune in to the season four premiere of Fear The Walking Dead on Sunday, April 15 at 10pm ET immediately following the season eight finale of The Walking Dead at 9pm ET on AMC.