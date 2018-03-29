This is awful. Fabolous has been arrested for domestic violence after allegedly assaulting Emily B, according to a bombshell March 29 report. Here’s what we know.

Fabolous, 40, was arrested the night of Wednesday, March 28, after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and baby mama Emily B, as TMZ reports. Emily “first contacted police” and told them the rapper “had hit her,” sources claim to the site. Fabulous then reportedly turned himself in to the police in Englewood, NJ, where he and the Love & Hip Hop star live.

Fabolous and his attorney went to the police precinct together, according to the report, and while he didn’t go to jail, he “was cited for the alleged incident and given a ticket for his court appearance.” While neither Fabolous nor Emily has publicly commented yet, the rapper took to his Instagram Story early on March 29 to post a cryptic message: “2018 tryna break my heart.”

Fabolous has had legal issues before. In January and March 2003, he was arrested for possessing an unlicensed gun in his car, though his bodyguard later showed proof of ownership for it. In October 2006, he was shot in the leg after exiting a restaurant in Manhattan. He was treated at a hospital and released after eight days.

Fabolous and Emily began dating in 2002. They have two sons together — Johan Jackson, 10, and Jonas Jackson, 2.

