Fabolous ‘Nervous’ About Potential DV Protesters At Upcoming Concert Amid Emily B Abuse Allegations

Fabolous’ recent arrest has the rapper afraid that drama will go down at his upcoming show. Will protestors rally against him? Here’s how he’s going to cope.

Fabolous, 40, has another problem on his hands. The rapper, 40, was recently arrested for allegedly abusing girlfriend/baby mama Emily B, and now he might have to face up to it in concert. Fab is scheduled to perform with Jadakiss at Terminal 5 in New York City on March 31 — just three days after his arrest, and he’s “nervous” about his fans reactions to the unsettling news, a hip hop insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. What if protestors show up to the gig, too?

“Fab isn’t sure how the fans will receive him, but he’s determined to show up [to the Terminal 5 show] and give them a great show regardless of their feelings toward him,” the industry source told us. “Music is one of the only escapes Fab has and he’s putting everything into this performance. He sees the jokes and vitriol that he’s getting on social media.” To say there’s scrutiny against Fab right now is an understatement.

Emily, according to TMZ sources, allegedly “first contacted the police” and told them her boyfriend “had hit her.” Fab then reportedly turned himself in to the police in Englewood, NJ, where he and the Love & Hip Hop star live. Fab and his attorney reportedly went to the precinct together, where he was “cited for the alleged incident and given a ticket for his court appearance,” according to TMZ. Obviously, he did not go to jail. Neither him nor Emily have publicly addressed the situation (HollywoodLife has reached out for comment).

As for now, Fab is trying to not freak out so much about the upcoming concert and what could potentially go down. “He doesn’t want to read much into it and knows that the scrutiny comes with the allegations,” the insider told us. “So, Fab is strictly focusing his energy on making sure his kids and his family are out of the media and is looking forward to his next show.”