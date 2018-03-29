‘Jersey Shore’: Did Ronnie Cheat On His Baby Mama In Miami? Watch Explosive New Trailer

Did getting the ‘Jersey Shore’ gang back together cause Ronnie to cheat on his pregnant girlfriend? We’ve got the explosive trailer where he breaks down in tears saying ‘I’m a bad guy.’

Now that The Jersey Shore crew is back together again, are they going to fall back into their misbehaving ways? From a wild new promo, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appears to be fighting off cheating rumors, which come at the worst time as he’s got a pregnant girlfriend. In the video, he’s see screaming at cast mate Vinny Guadagnino, “You got nothing bro. End of the f**king story, bottom line,” in a fit of range while pounding his fists against the dinner table. The rest of the cast members look on in horror and we can’t wait to see what kind of accusations he’s retaliating against.

Next Vinny reveals, “going out in Miami and being in a relationship, it’s pretty hard,” referring to Ronnie’s plight. He’s shown walking hand in hand with his lady on the beach, and she’s rocking a massive baby bump in a strapless sundress. Ronnie, 32, revealed in Dec. of 2017 that girlfriend Jen Harley, was six months pregnant. That was around the same time the show was filming. The couple discovered in a gender reveal party in January that they’re having a little girl. Ronnie acknowledges that “I’ve got a pregnant girlfriend,” as video cuts away to him dancing shirtless with a bunch of hotties in bikinis. Uh oh, that looks tempting!

Things get even more challenging for Ronnie as he and some of the cast are in a hot tub and he gets super close with a hot blonde in a sexy black see-through one piece bathing suit. His hand is shown nearly grabbing on to her butt cheek as Vinnie reveals in a voice over, “If Ronnie gets any closer to this girl he’s going to have a second baby mama.” Yikes! We then see the girl closing a bedroom door behind them, and next Ronnie is filmed through a crack in the door, weeping while saying “I’m a bad guy.” Vinnie hits the nail on the head when he then says in a confessional, “I can’t explain it, put us all together and it’s a sh*t show. “Amen for that!

Happy JERZDAY! I can't believe we're only one week away from #JSFamilyVacation. 💪🌴 Here's a sneak peek of what’s to come in our TWO HOUR PREMIERE next Thursday, April 5th at 8/7c on @MTV. 🗣️ IT'S F*CKING CRAZY! pic.twitter.com/tX9GIKf7HL — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 29, 2018

We can’t wait to see the crew get back together for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation! The MTV show debuts in a two hour premiere on April 5 at 8pm EST go make sure you gym, tan and laundry that day and kick back and watch the gang in action that night.