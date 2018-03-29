Parkland Survivor David Hogg Urges Advertisers To Boycott Laura Ingraham After Twitter Attack

After Laura Ingraham mocked David Hogg for being rejected from colleges, the Parkland shooting survivor called on her advertisers to stop working with her.

The teens who survived the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have put up with enough. Not only did they lose 17 of their peers and teachers, but grown adults who disagree with them about gun reform have taken to attacking them on the internet. The latest adult to say something rude about one of these student survivors is Laura Ingraham, 54. The Fox News contributor took to Twitter to slam 17-year-old activist David Hogg for the college rejections he told TMZ about on March 27. “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.),” she tweeted along with an article from a right-wing news site about David’s college updates.

Appearing to mock a high schooler publicly for not getting into a few colleges is incredibly low, but in recent weeks, the teen has learned a thing or two about using his voice. He asked her “what are your biggest advertisers,” before coming up with a list of companies that support her. The list included brands like Hulu, Arby’s and Nestle, which he then proceeded to tweet the same message at directly. “Why do you support this?” he asked them. He then shared a full list of 12 “Top Laura Ingraham Advertisers” and told his followers to, “Pick a number 1-12 contact the company next to that #.”

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

But the Parkland resident isn’t the only one who criticized the radio show host’s comment. Many people called her out since she’s a mother and a parent, and should therefore have more empathy toward a teenager worried about his college prospects. Others saw the tweet as inappropriate considering the trauma David had to endure after living through a mass shooting at his school. “Are you really picking on a teenager who just watched his classmates die in pools of their own blood less than two months ago?” one person asked.

Even Captain America thought the tweet was uncalled for. “What is the purpose of this tweet?” Chris Evans asked. “What is wrong with you? Are you actually proud of this? Regardless of your political beliefs and motivations, THIS is how you choose to present yourself? You must be so sad, angry and scared.”

What is the purpose of this tweet? What is wrong with you? Are you actually proud of this? Regardless of your political beliefs and motivations, THIS is how you choose to present yourself? You must be so sad, angry and scared. https://t.co/pvuSyx4OMd — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 29, 2018

David told TMZ that he had been rejected by UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine, but accepted at Florida Atlantic University, Cal Poly and Cal State San Marcos. He has a 4.2 GPA and an SAT score of 1270. “I am not surprised at all, in all honesty,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of amazing people that don’t get to college, not only that do things like I do but because their voices just aren’t heard in the tsunami of people that apply every year to colleges in such an economic impacted school system here which we have here in America where people have to go into massive amounts of debt just to go to college and get an education.”