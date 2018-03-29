Chrissy Teigen Starts Intense Internet Showdown With Vegetarians Over Bacon — See Wild Tweets

Chrissy Teigen showed no mercy toward vegetarians who tried making her feel bad about her love of bacon! Check out the Twitter war that erupted over one tweet!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, is not only aware of who bit Beyonce, 36, she also knows how to deliver a biting comeback to her haters. It all started when Chrissy innocuously answered a tweet asking which type of bacon was the best, and the angry tweets came pouring in from vegetarians. One user wrote, “Wow. Can’t imagine what it must feel like to think that you’re SO important that others exist/die just for YOU! Respecting all life is a far more rewarding way to live.” As everyone should know, you don’t just come at the Clap Back Queen and not expect to get royally roasted (she previously annihilated haters for shaming public breastfeeding). Chrissy responded, “I can’t imagine thinking I’m a god because I don’t eat meat while simultaneously being a judgemental brat to strangers online.” Read her epic comebacks below!

Another wrote, “I have lost ALL the respect I had for @chrissyteigen before this disgusting thread of comments. Unfunny, disgusting human. Unfortunate that a person with such a lack in compassion is also a mother.” Yes, they really dissed Chrissy’s parenting over her love of bacon — seriously. Meanwhile, Chrissy was having none of this: “you sound extremely self important to even announce this. we get it, you’re amazing.” One Twitter user came to Teigen’s defense, writing, “Yeah kinda surprised to see this. And I feel bad for the people on a slow journey to becoming vegetarian or vegan. Stuff like this probably doesn’t help.” Chrissy agreed, admitting, “…as someone who is open minded enough to one day probably give it a go, trust me, it does not help. I never want to be THIS judgemental.”

Chrissy continued slamming all the hate she was receiving, writing, “‘I UsEd 2 ResPecT u!!!!!!!!!!’ ??? John ate chicken wings off my ass and my last cookbook was 98 percent gratuitous pork. I said I prefer bacon #4 and just now you’ve lost respect?” At the end of it all, Chrissy is actually still open to become a vegetarian: “I always think that one day, I will probably give being a vegetarian a try. The thing that would stop me? I *never* want to feel as entitled and judgmental as the ones losing their minds in my mentions.”

4. Chewy crispy fat, crispy juicy meat. https://t.co/WhFiLxOucw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2018

I disagree. I do not like eating them alive. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2018

I can’t imagine thinking I’m a god because I don’t eat meat while simultaneously being a judgemental brat to strangers online. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2018

Chrissy could easily start a masterclass on how to flawlessly deal with haters on the internet.