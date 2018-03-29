Chris Pratt ‘Found Love At First Sight’ After Anna Faris Divorce & She’s ‘Good Lookin’– Dating Again?

Chris Pratt has a new lady in his life, and you’re never going to guess who it is! See his heartfelt message to her here!

Following his 2017 split from Anna Faris, 41, Chris Pratt, 38, has been enjoying a low key life on his San Juan Islands farm. And there, on his country estate, the Jurassic World actor has met someone very special. Well, sort of. “Love at first sight. This good looking lady is from the great state of Texas. She’s adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl,” Chris captioned an Instagram post of his beloved cow. Yes, you read that correctly! Chris’ new leading lady is a cow. Interestingly this isn’t the first time Chris gushed over one of his animals. Back in February, the “farmer” introduced fans to his Ram Prince Rupert. “He’s a very aggressive ram. The males get that way if they don’t become wethers. Prince Rupert will ram the heck out of anyone who gets in his way,” Chris said. So funny! It’s clear he’s loving life outside of Hollywood!

Chris’ son Jack, 5, has also taken a liking to rural world. Jack has even helped his dad fish! “Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! 4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God’s bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing!” Chris captioned an Instagram post of himself and Jack holding their fresh catch! So, cute right? Maybe Anna will take a trip out their next!

Despite their divorce, Anna and Chris have remained friends. Before separating in 2017, Anna and Chris were married for eight years. “We had an unbelievable marriage and we have a great friendship now,” Anna said during an interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert. We love their relationship, and we’re sure Anna approves of his new woman!