Chris Evans Slams Laura Ingraham For Attacking Student David Hogg: ‘What’s Wrong With You?’

Count Chris Evans among the people supporting Parkland survivor David Hogg, who’s now being criticized by Fox News. Chris savagely slammed Laura on Twitter!

UPDATE: Laura Ingraham has apologized to David Hogg on Twitter for previously mocking him for “whining” about not getting into several colleges. “Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @ DavidHogg111,” Laura Tweeted. “On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how “poised” he was given the tragedy.

“As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion,” she finished. Laura’s apology comes after David called for advertisers to drop her show. So far, three brands — Nutrish, Wayfair, and Trip Advisor have all announced that they’re pulling their ads from her Fox News program, The Ingraham Angle.

ORIGINAL: Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, 17, one of the most vocal student activists after the horrific February 14 massacre, is being attacked by online trolls left and right. That includes Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who mocked him on Twitter for telling TMZ that he got rejected from several colleges. Parkland supporters have called Laura out for her cruel taunting, including Captain America himself, Chris Evans. Chris responded directly to Laura on Twitter, writing, “What is the purpose of this tweet? What is wrong with you? Are you actually proud of this?

“Regardless of your political beliefs and motivations, THIS is how you choose to present yourself? You must be so sad, angry and scared.” O Captain, my Captain! He’s referring to Laura’s heinous tweet, in which she said, ““David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)” That’s just plain mean. Regardless of political differences, she’s an adult making fun of a child for not getting into college.

Even David’s 14-year-old sister, Lauren Hogg, slammed Laura. She tweeted, How low are your ratings @ IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention? If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you. Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up. # NeverAgain”. Drag. Her.

While Chris’ support is most likely appreciated, David’s proving that he can definitely hold his own when it comes to dealing with his detractors. After Laura attacked him, he rallied his over 600,000 Twitter followers to ask the brands that sponsor her show to cut ties. Those brands include: ATT, Nutrish, Allstate, Esurance, Bayer, Rocket Mortgage, Liberty Mutual, Arbys, Trip Advisor, Nestle, Hulu, and Wayfair. At this point, Rachael Ray‘s Nutrish pet food brand has stopped advertising on the show. Way to go, David!