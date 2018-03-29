Chloe Green & Jeremy Meeks: Is This Evidence They’re Having A Baby Boy?

Are Chloe Green & Jeremy Meeks seeing blue? The 2 reportedly dropped thousands of bucks on a baby shopping spree last month — and what they bought is VERY telling!

While Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks, 34, have yet to confirm they’re expecting their first child together, the news broke just earlier this week, and already, fans are predicting whether they’re having a son or a daughter! However, it looks like TMZ may have solved the mystery! Turns out, the media outlet spotted the couple doing some baby shopping in February, and they picked up blue-colored items. See gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps here.

Jeremy and Chloe apparently hit up a baby boutique called Petit Tresor in Beverly Hills, and they raked up an impressive tab of $6,000, according to the publication. Chloe’s mom was also reportedly there, and while they purchased a bunch of gender-neutral things, there were also “several blue items” in the cart — including swaddles and onesies. The haul also included giant stuffed giraffes and a car seat, TMZ reports. If the site is correct, it sure looks like baby Meeks is a little boy!

The report added, “As for who paid, that could also be telling … our source says Jeremy picked up the tab.” Since Chloe is a billionaire heiress, it IS pretty telling that Jeremy paid the steep bill. Earlier this week, on March 28, Jeremy posted a sweet pic of his girlfriend meeting his extended family. The hot felon captioned the image, “Nothing like spending time with the whole family. From the Grandparents to the Great Grandchildren🙏🏽Happy Birthday Grandma 🎂.” Aw!

In the photo though, Chloe’s midsection is conveniently covered, so we still don’t have definitive proof of a baby bump. We’re not surprised Chloe and Jeremy haven’t confirmed the pregnancy yet. After all, their relationship has been a bit controversial since they began dating last year. The duo started seeing each other WHILE Jeremy was still married to his ex Melissa. In fact, Melissa said she was shocked and heartbroken when she discovered — along with the rest of the world — that her husband was seeing Chloe behind her back.

But pregnancy or not, we wish the best for Chloe and Jeremy.