Selena Gomez, Britney Spears & More Stars Make Tiny Shorts Look Great This Spring — See Pics

Spring is here and the itty bitty shorts are out! See all your fave celebs, including Britney Spears and Selena Gomez, embracing the sizzling look!

Let’s face it, now that spring has sprung and the days are getting hotter, we’re seeing more and more tiny shorts out and about! This obviously means that all our favorite stars are also pulling on booty shorts that expertly showcase their insane legs! Among them is Selena Gomez, 25, who turned heads when she rocked some short denim shorts for a night at the roller rink on March 27. We previously reported that she was hit by some guys during the night out and we are not remotely surprised!

Britney Spears, 36, is another big fan of teeny tiny shorts that highlight her super-fit stems! On March 23, the world-famous performer shared a steamy snap of herself in her personal gym. In it, she happily showed off some white booty shorts she thought she’d lost along with a pink zip-up sports bra. We tend to think Miley Cyrus‘, 25, reaction to the post says it all: “Yasssss.” You have to hand to Brit Brit, she is in crazy-good shape and she knows what looks good on her!

And we can’t talk about celebs rocking sexy short shorts without mentioning Kylie Jenner, 20! The proud new mama is a pro when it comes to flaunting her amazing curves in a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes! Speaking of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan, Scott Disick‘s, 34, much-younger girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, also has a habit of stepping out in denim shorts that perfectly suit her runway-ready figure! Although their relationship has understandably raised eyebrows for months, we can certainly see the attraction! And as the summer months arrive, we’re betting the lil booty shorts will continue to be a fixture all over Hollywood!