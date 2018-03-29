‘The Voice’ Winner Cassadee Pope & ‘Nashville’s Sam Palladio Are Dating & Fans Are Here For It

Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio are dating and we aren’t the only ones who are cheering for the new couple! Check out what fans had to say about their adorable photos from Maren Morris’ wedding!

The Voice winner Cassadee Pope, 28, and Nashville‘s Sam Palladio, 31, are dating, according to People magazine, which confirmed the news. While their relationship is just making waves, the site says Pope and Palladio have been quietly dating for some time now. They most recently attended Pope’s good friend, Maren Morris‘ wedding on March 24, where she said “I do” to country music songwriter, Ryan Hurd. The new couple shared a sweet photo from the nuptials, where Pope joked about paying Palladio to be her date! You also may notice that the pair have photos with another on their Instagram pages.

Pope and Palladio, who plays Gunner Scott on CMT’s Nashville, were most recently spotted out at the Grand Ole Opry on Sunday, March 25, where he performed as part of the Nashville Farewell Tour. She watched her new man perform with his costars, Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten and Jonathan Jackson. Palladio and the cast [mentioned above] will hit the road in April to for performances throughout the UK ahead of the series’ finale on July 26.

Pope previously ended her engagement to All Time Low drummer Rian Dawson in the summer of 2017, after eight years together. While Palladio previously dated his Nashville costar Chaley Rose.

“Watched my two buds get married yesterday. My heart is so full for you @marenmorris & @ryanhurd! Also, I’ll pay you later for being my date, @sampalladio,” Pope captioned her photo with Palladio from Morris’ wedding.

In music news, Pope will head back to where it all started, The Voice — which she won in 2012 and was the first female to ever win the singing competition. She will serve as Kelly Clarkson‘s adviser April 2, 3 and 9. “Going back to The Voice is like coming home,” Pope said in a statement Tuesday. “It was such an honor to give advice to these incredible artists alongside Kelly. Having done exactly what they’re doing, I felt this urge to let them know the nerves are normal and to just breathe through it all.”

She continued, “If a past Voice winner came back to advise me during my season, it would’ve been extremely welcomed! I can’t wait for everyone to see these artists in action.”

Nice to see her so happy.♥️♥️♥️ — Toni (@ToniBruno) March 29, 2018