Cardi B Hesitant To Confirm Or Deny Pregnancy — Why She Has Been So Quiet

Rumors that Cardi B is pregnant have been swirling, but she’s kept mum on the reports. Here’s why she has yet to comment either way on whether or not she’s expecting her first child.

Cardi B, 25, is reportedly six months pregnant, according to TMZ, but she hasn’t said anything about the rumor at all, which, if you know Cardi, is pretty strange. But we’ve learned that she might be keeping her alleged pregnancy under wraps due to her career prospects. “Cardi wants to be super careful about announcing any pregnancy. She has so many business commitments, Cardi fears how a pregnancy will slow down all the wonderful opportunities coming her way everyday,” a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi has been secretive about her body, not sharing any information with friends or family. Any news on her baby will or won’t be shared by her until she feels the time is right.”

Cardi’s also been looking toward her fellow celebs for inspiration on how to hide a pregnancy from the public. Most notably, she admires how Kylie Jenner, 20, kept her pregnancy as secret as possible, and didn’t acknowledge it until after her daughter Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1. “She was inspired by Kylie’s pregnancy and just may keep the whole thing under wraps too,” our insider said. “Cardi thinks Kylie is a marketing and publicity genius the way she handled her pregnancy may be the new way to have a baby.”

With no word from the rapper on whether or not she’s expecting, fans have taken to analyzing her outfits for possible peaks at a baby bump. On March 28, she kicked the suspicion into high-gear by wearing a peplum high-low dress that covered her stomach in a ton of fabric. She also wore a loofa-esque burgundy dress to the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11.

