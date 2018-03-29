Tamar Braxton’s sisters are all excited about their wild trip to Las Vegas, but Tamar’s switching things up by bringing her son along for the ride in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Braxton Family Values’ sneak peek!

Trina, 43, and Traci Braxton, 46, are all excited about renting a party bus for their Las Vegas trip with Tamar, 41, in this Braxton Family Values preview. They want Tamar to let loose for a little bit amidst her breakup drama with Vince Herbert, 45. Tamar’s not exactly as pumped for their trip as her sisters would like her to be. But hey, she’s had a lot on her plate lately. Logan, 4, then surprises Trina and Traci by telling them that he’s excited about going to Las Vegas with them! “Did I tell y’all that Logan’s coming to Vegas with us?” Tamar asks. Trina and Traci had no idea about this.

“Girl, there is an adult entertainer on the bus,” Trina says to her sister. Tamar tells her sisters that they need to get rid of the adult entertainer as soon as possible. “You can’t bring a baby onto a party bus! Not with a stripper!” Trina continues. This is not what the Trina and Traci had in mind for this trip, that’s for sure! There’s also a pole on the party bus, and Traci says Logan’s going to think he’s Spider-Man or something like that. The party bus is not equipped for an 4-year-old! Traci comes to terms with the fact that she’s not going to be able to slide down the stripper pole on this trip.

Also during the episode, Toni’s back in the studio with Birdman, 49. Evelyn, 70, speaks to the press about Tamar’s tumultuous relationship with Vince, and Tamar goes into hiding. Braxton Family Values season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Stay tuned for more Braxton Family Values news!