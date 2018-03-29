Arizona UFO Sighting: 2 Pilots Claim To See Unidentified Flying Object Above Desert

Newly-released radio broadcasts released by the FAA reveal that two different pilots saw a mysterious object in the Arizona sky last month. Was it a UFO!?

Was there REALLY a UFO flying over the Arizona desert last month!? Well, probably not, but the Federal Aviation Administration is still at a loss for what the object in the sky, which was spotted by two pilots, could have been! A radio broadcast was released this week that reveals two different accounts of a possible UFO sighting on Feb. 24. First, a pilot driving a Learjet called in and asked, “Was anybody, uh, above us that passed us like 30 seconds ago?” The air traffic controller responded with a “negative,” to which the pilot answered,”Okay, something did.” Another voice then popped in: “UFO!” which led the pilot to laugh and add, “Yeah.”

Just moments later, an American Airlines plane was flying in the same area, and the air traffic controller contacted the pilot. “Let me know if you see anything pass over you in the here in the next 15 miles,” the controller urged. The pilot was a bit surprised by the request — “Over us?” he questioned — but phoned in less than a minute later to confirm the sighting on his end. “Yeah something just passed over us,” he revealed.”Like a — I don’t know what it was, but it was at least 2-3 thousand feet above us. Yeah, it passed right over the top of us.”

Unfortunately, the pilot didn’t get a good enough view to go into much detail about what he saw, but confirmed that it had a “big reflection,” was “several thousand feet” overhead and flying in the “opposite direction.”

“Other than the brief conversation between [the] two aircrafts, the controller was unable to verify that any other aircraft was in the area,” a spokesperson for the FAA told the New Times. “We have a close working relationship with a number of other agencies and safely handle military aircraft and civilian aircraft of all types in that area every day, including high altitude weather balloons.”

So, if it was a military plan, civilian plane OR a weather balloon, the FAA should have known about it, which begs the question — WTF was it?! We may never know!