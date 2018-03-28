Kourtney Kardashian’s BF Younes Shopping For An Engagement Ring: Is He Proposing?

This is HUGE! Younes Bendjima was spotted at Giantto jewelry store on March 27, and new reports claim he was shopping for an engagement ring for Kourtney Kardashian!

It’s HAPPENING! Well, maybe. After dating for almost two years, Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian might be tying the knot! Photos surfaced of the 24-year-old model shopping for jewelry in Los Angeles, and according to Hollywood Pipeline, he was allegedly looking for an engagement ring! So exciting, right? In the pics, Younes can be seen eyeing very expensive pieces of bling with the help of the store’s employee. Although nothing is confirmed, this will be both Kourtney and Younes’ first marriage.

Ever since they began dating in 2016, they’ve put their love on full display. In fact, Kourtney has even hinted at wanting to take their relationship to the next level. “Kourtney has fallen in love with Younes, and she feels like she would totally say yes if he proposed to her right now,” a source close to the reality TV star shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It looks like her dreams are coming true. “Kourt loves going on romantic vacations with Younes and they have the best time when they are together,” the source continued.

Kourtney and Younes’ love is nothing short of a fairytale. Together they’ve traveled to Mexico, Cannes, and even France! Plus, Kourt even considered freezing her eggs for him. That’s when you know it’s real. During an episode of KUWTK, Kourtney who is already a mother to Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick, told her sisters Kim and Khloe that if she’s in love and “the person wants to have a kid,” she would be willing to freeze her eggs. So sweet, right?

It’s clear Kourt and Younes are in it for the long haul, and now we will just have to wait and see how this all plays out. Younes has quickly become a family favorite, as he was even invited to the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party in 2017. So, if he is proposing we know Kourt’s family will welcome him with open arms! But, we hope her baby daddy Scott Disick is okay with it!