Travis Scott Urging Kylie Jenner To Dress Sexy Again After Giving Birth: There’s ’No Need’ To Hide Your Body

To Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is literally a ‘hot momma.’ Now that Ky’s no longer preggers, he thinks she needs to ditch the sweats and go back to flaunting her body again.

Look at Travis Scott, being all body positive with his baby mama, Kylie Jenner, 20. After welcoming daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, Kylie has put in the work to regain her figure. Thanks to her genetics, a killer workout and a waist trainer, the KUWTK star has dropped 20 pounds and resumed her social media habits. However, as an insider tells Us Weekly, she still rocks the sweats she wore during pregnancy, and Travis, 25, wishes she’d leave them laying on the bedroom floor. “Travis reassures her there’s no need to hide her body,” says the insider.

Aww. Thankfully, Kylie’s choice of leisurewear isn’t out of insecurity. Instead, she just finds the sweats and tracksuits “comfortable.” Travis doesn’t need to worry. Since giving birth, Kylie has been “getting back to her old life and going out again,” the insider adds. She was seen out and about in Los Angeles on March 10. Plus, with warmer weather around the corner, it won’t be long before Kylie starts posing in less and less clothing. Just be patient, Travis! Good things come to those who wait.

Kylie actually weighed in on her figure in a March 25 Instagram post. Sharing a #throwback picture of her in –what else? – a bikini, Kylie made a vow to reclaim her pre-pregnancy body by the end of spring. “Summer goals,” she said. Well, the first day of summer is June 21. With the way Kylie is shedding the pounds and getting back the curves, she’ll likely have her old figure back way before then.

Though, she might lose it soon afterward. While Travis and Kylie reportedly have no plans to move in or get married, per the Us Weekly source, the two are “in a very good place.” That place happens to be the bedroom. “[It] wouldn’t surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormy another sibling very soon.” Well, maybe Kylie and Travis will wait a little bit before having another kid. It seems Kylie’s read to not be pregnant and Travis is in no rush to see his bae put on the maternity clothes again.