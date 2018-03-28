Tommy Lee Wants Peace With Son Brandon After Alleged Attack — Is It Too Late?

Is Tommy Lee reconsidering pressing charges against his son after his alleged face punch?! New reports claim wants to reconcile!

Family first! When paparazzi asked Brandon Lee on March 27 if he wanted to make peace with his father following their alleged dispute earlier this month, he responded with, “Of course, I love my dad.” And turns out, his sweet words are making his father Tommy Lee want to reconcile, according to TMZ. Apparently, Tommy and his fiancée Brittany Furlan heard the message, and are now unsure if they want to go forward with the criminal complaint he filed against him. Unfortunately, it may be too late as the decision is now in the hands of the judge.

Just a few weeks ago, Tommy was adamant about making his son pay for allegedly punching him in the face. “You encourage what you tolerate, and he’s not going to tolerate what Brandon did, and that’s why he wants the criminal case to keep moving along…” a source explained to TMZ. However, it looks like his feelings are no longer the same. The change of heart is especially comforting since Brittany claims Tommy was pretty broken up over the situation.

However, we will have to wait and see if the D.A.’s office actually prosecutes Brandon for battery. On the night of the incident, Tommy posted a pic showing off a busted lip with dried blood around the lining of his mouth. He captioned the post, “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their lives, and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son.” And instead of denying the fight, Brandon claims it was self defense. We’re still unclear of what led to the physical altercation, but it’s comforting to know they want to make peace.