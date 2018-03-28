Selena Gomez Designs A Shoe For Puma & Looks Flawless Modeling It On Top Of A Taxi

Sel’s in a New York state of mind! She’s showing off her shoe collab with Puma by modeling her kicks on top of a taxi. Plus, the shoes give back to charity. Get the details below.

Selena Gomez, 25, has been working with Puma for a while, but now, she joins the brand as designer! Selena collaborated with the brand for the PUMA Phenom Lux sneaker, which will be available on April 6 for $110. “It’s been really fun to work so closely with PUMA on the design of this shoe. I’m also proud to partner with them in helping to affect lives and bring attention to a cause that is very important to me personally,” she said in a statement on March 28. Selena’s shoe and coordinating sock benefit the “Lupus Research Alliance, the world’s leading private funder of Lupus research, which fosters scientific advancement by pushing limits and shepherding new discoveries into potential treatments with the ultimate goal of finding a cure for Lupus,” according to Puma.

Selena is so generous to give back! Selena revealed her Lupus diagnosis in 2015. At a Lupus gala in late 2017, she revealed, “After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant … Maybe I wasn’t necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now.”

See more pics of Selena modeling her new Puma shoe and sock in the gallery above!