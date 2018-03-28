Selena Gomez Vs Jessica Simpson: Who Pulls Off Sexy Daisy Dukes Look Better?

Spring has sprung, which means it’s nearly shorts weather! Selena Gomez has already broken in her daisy dukes, but did she do it better than Jessica Simpson? See the pics and decide!

It’s not quite summer yet, but Selena Gomez, 25, is ready for the warmer weather. After an Australian getaway and a weekend spent with friends, the “Wolves” singer was spotted out on March 27 for a girls’ night. She put her best leg forward for the casual outing by rocking a pair of cut-off daisy dukes, which she paired with a yellow t-shirt. The look was extra daring since she went braless underneath her top while hitting up the Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, CA.

Her ensemble wasn’t just super cute though — it was also empowering. Her shirt read “Never underestimate the power of a woman,” which joins the ranks of inspiring graphic tees that Sel’s sported lately. After trolls made hateful comments online after recent photos of her wearing a bikini surfaced online, she was photographed in a sweatshirt that said, “Choose empathy.”

The 13 Reasons Why producer has certainly been nailing it when it comes to her tops, but jury’s still out on her bottoms. Daisy dukes are a long-lasting trend, and it’s hard to top Jessica Simpson‘s take on the sexy shorts. The actress’ unforgettable impression as Daisy Duke in the 2005 comedy Dukes Of Hazzard has essentially solidified her as the face of denim cut-offs. But Selena’s outfit had the advantage of an inspirational message, so it’s definitely a tough call.

