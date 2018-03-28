Selena Gomez ‘Enjoyed’ Being Hit On By Cute Guys On Roller Skating Night Out With Friends

Justin Bieber won’t be happy to hear this, but Selena Gomez got hit on by ‘a few guys’ during a girls’ night out on March 27, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she ‘enjoyed’ it.

Selena Gomez, 25, leaned on her girlfriends for support during a night out on the town on March 27, following her recent split with Justin Bieber, 24, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she may not have needed them. While having fun at Moon Light Rollerway in LA with her friends, a few guys hit on Selena and she “enjoyed it”. Could she already be looking for a new boyfriend? Well, here’s what we learned. “Selena was really keeping to herself most of the night and just wanted to have fun on her own. She rarely talked to her friends while she was skating as well. It really seemed this was a way for her to just unwind and separate from the day and not really talk to anyone. It wasn’t that she was in a bad mood, it clearly seemed she wanted to be in her own world and for the most part nobody bothered her and everyone skated and had their own fun,” an eyewitness at Moon Light Rollerway tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But when Selena went to grab some snacks, she was approached by a few different guys. And can you really blame them? She went braless and looked fantastic!

Anyway, our source explained, “Since the place is very small, there were definitely people that noticed her and she gladly greeted fans with a smile. She also got her junk food on and definitely had some candy and nachos while she was there. And that is when a few guys in line tried to hit on her. You could see that she enjoyed it, but it didn’t get any further than the concession stand, as she went back on the rink to skate the night away.” Aww!

It’s not clear whether Selena’s ready to date again, following her split with Justin, but it’s nice to hear that there are plenty of guys for her to choose from whenever she’s ready to jump back into the dating pool. And who knows — she could even reunite with Justin, as they’re just on a “break” right now. However… it has been a month since they’ve been photographed together, so who knows. This could be the beginning of the end for them.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Selena’s rep for comment.