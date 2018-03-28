Savannah Guthrie Curses Live On ’Today’, But It’s Her Apology That’s Truly The Sh*t

Oops! Savannah Guthrie cursed on live TV during ‘Today’ on March 27 and later tweeted out the most epic apology!

Savannah Guthrie, 46, issued an immediate apology after she said “Oh sh-t” on Today, March 28, while live for the world to hear. The longtime anchor’s mishap was a total accident as she was preparing for a segment, with her mic unknowingly still on. “Oh s***, sorry guys,” Guthrie was heard saying before she continued to read. The sound was instantly cut after the cuss. Guthrie later tweeted a public apology.

“Check, check – is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is,” she quipped on Twitter after the show. “So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn.” After the unexpected moment and her sincere but comical apology, Twitter comforted Guthrie, sending her positive messages.

“Plz grl…I think I love you more than ever knowing you are just like the rest of us!” one Twitter user wrote. “No apologies needed- you are human!!” another added. Some fans even felt as though Guthrie’s cuss up added character to her personality, with someone writing, “You have such character…..that is why we love watching you so much. We can’t say sugar all the time.” Other Savannah supporters even cracked jokes at President Trump‘s expense. “You’re good. Way better than the current occupant of the White House,” one Twitter user said in reply to her apology.