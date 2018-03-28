‘Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich: There’s ‘Absolutely’ Hope For FP & Alice — But There’s A Catch

There are a lot of FP and Alice shippers out there, that’s for sure. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Skeet Ulrich about the possibility of these two characters crossing paths romantically in the future!

Okay, so it’s obvious something went down between Riverdale’s FP and Alice when they were teenagers. That sizzling hot chemistry is too incredible to deny. These two may get into sparing matches more often than not, but they have one serious connection. The Falice fandom is a growing by the minute, and many fans are hoping now that Alice is kinda sorta single that something could happen between FP and Alice this season.

Well, HollywoodLife asked Skeet Ulrich, 48, on the red carpet at Riverdale’s PaleyFest LA event on March 25 about whether or not there’s hope for Falice now that Alice is on the market. “Absolutely. I mean, the unfortunate part is that FP is not,” Skeet told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jughead has a real dream of having his family intact, so much like all of Riverdale, there’s always a tight rope to walk.”

People often forget that FP has a wife and daughter named Jellybean. We have yet to meet these two characters. If FP’s wife (and Jughead’s mom) has stayed away for this long, can their marriage be that great? Sorry, major Falice shipper here.

To add even more fuel to the Falice fire, there’s the popular fan theory that FP is Chic’s real father. That has yet to be confirmed, but there are some definite hints. All we know is that Hal (Lochlyn Munro) is NOT Chic’s biological father. FP did help Alice (Mädchen Amick), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) with covering up the murder Chic committed. FP is now more intertwined with Alice’s world than ever before. Given that he just got out of jail and the threat of their coverup being exposed, could FP find himself in danger of getting into legal trouble again? “He’s always in danger of getting into trouble,” Skeet said. “I think that’s the essence of FP. He’s someone who is always surrounded by trouble.” Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.