R. Kelly Accused Of Keeping Girl, 14, As Sexual ‘Pet’ In Shocking New Documentary

R. Kelly is facing another allegation of sexual misconduct, with his ex claiming in a new doc that he allegedly groomed a teenager to be his ‘pet.’ We have the shocking details here.

R. Kelly‘s ex-girlfriend, Kitti Jones, is making new accusation of sexual misconduct against the controversial R&B singer. Jones claims in a new BBC documentary that Kelly was allegedly grooming a young woman as a “sexual pet.” Jones, now 34, dated Kelly for two years, starting in 2011. In the documentary, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, she accuses the singer of “grooming” her and claims that he allegedly forced her and other women to have sex with him in a “sex dungeon.” HollywoodLife has reached out to R. Kelly’s rep for comment on this story.

“I was introduced to one of the girls, that [R. Kelly] told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words,” Jones said. “I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.” She does not name the woman, or say how old she was at the time of the alleged incident.

Jones claims that Kelly forced the other woman to “crawl on the floor towards me and perform oral sex on me, and he said, ‘This is my f—ing pet, I trained her. She’s going to teach you how to be with me.’” This isn’t the first time that Jones has spoken out about Kelly’s alleged sexual misconduct. She said in the documentary, according to our sister site Variety, that the singer was allegedly “very abusive, physically, mentally, verbally. I think he gets some sort of satisfaction within himself, knowing that he’s taking control over other people.”

Over the past 20 years, Kelly has been the subject of multiple sexual misconduct accusations, but has never been convicted of any crimes. He was found not guilty of child pornography possession charges in 2008 after allegedly filming and photographing alleged sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl. There’s no word if this is the same girl described by Jones in the BBC documentary.

More recently, in July 2017, he was accused of allegedly sexually abusing and forcing women to join an “abusive cult.” One of the women named in the accusations has denied the allegations, as has Kelly himself (calling it “a bunch of crap”). Kelly also reportedly made out of court settlements with other women over the years, including a woman named Tiffany Hawkins, who claims they had sex when she was only 15. Kelly has denied this, as well. At this time, Kelly and his team have not responded to comment requests about Jones’s new accusations.