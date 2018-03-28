Olivia Culpo Admits She’s Devastated After Breakup: ‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable Talking About It’

Sad day. Olivia Culpo just confirmed that she and BF Danny Amendola have parted ways. See the clip.

It’s officially over. After nearly a week of speculation and mysterious behavior, Olivia Culpo, 25, has finally acknowledged to her fans that she and Danny Amendola, 32, her boyfriend of 2 years, have decided to part ways. She made the confession during a visit to Access Hollywood on Wednesday, March 28.”We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” she stated. Later, she added: “Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

This admission comes nearly a week after fans noticed that Danny had unfollowed Olivia on Instagram and deleted all of his photos of them together. In no time, speculation surrounding what might have led to their separation began to circulate. A source relayed to E! News that Danny “couldn’t handle Olivia’s demanding lifestyle and wasn’t pleased with certain choices she was making.” Yikes! They also added that, “The constant travel was also causing a rift.”

On March 25, just 2 days after reports began to surface that the couple had parted ways, Olivia and her girlfriends began sharing photos and clips from a Las Vegas trip. While there, the former Miss Universe attended a party celebrating the release of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. She attended the event in a black 2-piece that showcased her incredible figure on the red carpet. Also during their Vegas trip, her pal Cara Santana shared a clip of her, Olivia and Olivia’s sister Aurora Culpo all dressed up and ready to hit the town. Cara captioned the video: “Operation: Surprise Vegas Girl’s Night Complete.” We now suspect this trip was an effort to cheer up Olivia following her big breakup.