Megyn Kelly Claims She Was Threatened Like Stormy Daniels By Someone Working For Trump

Stormy Daniels revealed on ’60 Minutes’ that she was threatened by a thug after speaking about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. Megyn Kelly says she’s received a similar threat.

Megyn Kelly can relate to something Stormy Daniels claimed in her 60 Minutes interview. After the special aired on March 25, the 47-year-old political commentator took to Twitter to claim that she’s been threatened by someone on behalf of Donald Trump — just like the incident that the adult film star relayed to Anderson Cooper. “And let’s not forget this, from #coreylewandowski – who threatened me if I dared to show up at the 2d Fox News debate. Sound familiar? #StromyDaniels,” Kelly tweeted.

The message was attached to an excerpt from her 2016 book, Settle For More, which said that Trump’s campaign manager Corey Lewandowski attempted to have Kelly removed as a moderator for a debate. When he found out that wouldn’t happen, “Lewandowski threatened me, saying I’d had a ‘rough couple of days after that last debate,’ and he ‘would hate to have [me] go through that again.’” She also wrote that “the tone was unmistakable,” and she “was far from the only woman or reporter” he threatened.

And let’s not forget this, from #coreylewandowski – who threatened me if I dared to show up at the 2d Fox News debate. Sound familiar? #StormyDaniels pic.twitter.com/Qq7Tyl5cyF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 26, 2018

In her 60 Minutes special, Daniels claimed that she was threatened by a thug who was working for Trump after she told her story about their alleged affair to a sister publication of In Touch magazine. “I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” she said about the alleged 2011 incident in Las Vegas.

“And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” she continued. Daniels said the encounter shook her up so much that she felt as if she was about to drop her young child. While she never saw the mystery man again, she noted that she would “instantly” recognize the guy who made the threat. She also was so afraid that she never reported the alleged incident to the police.