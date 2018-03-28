Lorde Covered 2 Kanye West Songs & We Need To Know How Taylor Swift Feels About This

Did Lorde just jeopardize her squad membership?! She performed two Kanye West songs at her concert on March 27…and Taylor Swift can’t be happy about that!

Lorde, 21, honored Chicago’s hip-hop king Kanye West, 39, by covering his songs “Love Lockdown” and “Runaway” at her show in the city. As we know, Ye and one of Lorde’s besties Taylor Swift, 27, have feuded on and off for years! Watch fan footage of Lorde performing “Love Lockdown” in Yeezy’s hometown above.

“Thanks, Chicago! It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West,” Lorde also told the audience at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. She treated the crowd to an a capella version of “Love Lockdown” and later mixed lyrics from “Runaway” with her song “Liability.” You can check her mashup out below!

Fans were absolutely living for Lorde’s choice of covers. “I’m actually crying from happiness,” one tweeted. “I loved her songs but THIS was the highlight of the night,” another declared. Talent always wins, okay?

It’s also worth pointing out that the New Zealander has called Kanye her “idol” before, and “Runaway” is in regular rotation when it comes to her live set. Still, as this performance makes headlines, we have to wonder what Taylor thinks!

Runway/Liability Mashup 👌🏽 #Kanye #Lorde A post shared by Patty (@pattycakezo) on Mar 28, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

Things have been quiet on the Kanye/Taylor front for a while now, as Tay basically had her say when her diss-filled album Reputation came out. It’s up to Kanye to make a move now!