Beyonce Bite-Gate: Lena Dunham Is Latest Star To Slam Rumors That She Bit Singer

Well, the hunt it still on for Beyonce’s biter because Lena Dunham took herself out of the suspect pool. She denied biting Beyonce’s face in this epic tweet as the bite-gate mystery continues on!

Who bit Beyonce? — Well, we know it wasn’t Lena Dunham, 31. The Girls creator took to Twitter on March 27 to deny allegations that she took to Bey’s precious face with her teeth. “As the patron saint of ‘She would do that…’ I didn’t,” Dunham tweeted, defending herself. The internet — including the Bey Hive — has been scouring to find the person who allegedly sunk their teeth into the singer while at an afterparty following a JAY-Z, 48, concert in December 2017 in LA.

Dunham isn’t the only Hollywood star to have the finger pointed at her as Bey’s alleged biter. Actresses Sanaa Lathan, 46, and Sara Foster, 37, have both been accused of the outlandish act and have since denied it in the most epic ways. “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite,” Lathan tweeted on March 26. Foster’s denial followed, in the form of an Instagram post. “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.,” she captioned a screen grab of an email asking for her comment on a report that she bit Bey.

As the patron saint of “She would do that…” I didn’t. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 28, 2018

While the hunt is on for Bey’s alleged biter, some stars are having fun with the now viral story. Sarah Michelle Gellar, 40, took to Instagram to claim that she is the culprit behind the mystery. However, she was just joking, as the actress posted a photo of her with fangs, clearly referencing her Buffy the Vampire Slayer days. “All right, I’ll admit it. It was me #TheBiter,” she captioned the photo.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, shed some light on the case when she tweeted that she knows who the alleged biter is on March 26. “My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH,” she tweeted on Monday, sending fans into a tizzy. She later confirmed that a bite definitely went down when she appeared on Today, on March 27. “This is like the modern day ‘Who shot J.R.?'” she joked to Kathie Lee Gifford, 64, and Hoda Kotb, 53. “Listen I think we’ve all done things under the influence. It’s not who I thought, I will say,” she continued, laughing, later adding, “The problem is I love everybody involved, so I’m like ‘Zip.'” So, is Chrissy friends with the person? …

Fans have been buzzing about the apparent incident after actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, 38, who was present at the afterparty, first recalled watching the aftermath of the alleged bite go down. “There was this actress there, that’s just, like, doing the mostest. One of the most things she did? She bit Beyoncé in the face,” Haddish told GQ in a recent interview on March 26.

Haddish went on: “So Beyonce stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

“And so then…,” she continued, “a lot of things happened.”

Haddish claimed she then told Beyoncé, “I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that.” Haddish said the singer her not to, and instead, told her to “have fun.”