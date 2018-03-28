Kim Zolciak & NeNe Leakes Go At It Again In Wild New Twitter Feud: See Their Latest Shocking Insults

It’s going DOWN! NeNe Leakes came for Kim Zolciak on Twitter, which led to an all-out war between the ‘RHOA’ stars.



NeNe Leakes, 50, refused to hold anything back when she sent out a lengthy tweet totally slamming her former co-star, Kim Zolciak, 39. “Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long! i pursued LIE’RONE, i stalked LIE’RONE, i got mug shots, my husband old meat, i did mortgage fraud & credit card fraud! They came n2 my house wit ROACH gate, I’m on drugs etc. I tried my best 2 befriend them but This is why U can never WIN when U play DIRTY,” NeNe tweeted on Tuesday, March 27. Yikes.

Kim wasted no time in responded to NeNe by writing: “This is exactly why I said this bitch has to be on something. She’s insane! Nobody wanted to be befriended by a bitch who consistently shows their ass. WE know who you are. The REAL you! Nobody values your friendship. Haven’t for years! You have victims not friends.” And, of course, NeNe fired back again. “@Kimzolciak this is why I CHOSE NOT to do a show wit your lying miserable ass! Remember that bitch! Yeah they made up an excuse 2 help u b/c i didn’t want to work wit yo ass,” NeNe wrote. “I’m more than happy you have your OWN show that you DONT deserve # facts.”

I pray to god I'm not this miserable and bored at 50 Imagine being so sad and stupid that the only time anyone's mentioning you is if you're mentioning someone you "have no time for" off to film my OWN show! Have a great day you guys! Stay blessed not stressed/pressed — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 27, 2018

I’m over here writing my show and babe I got some cold lyrics for yo ass! I’mma bout to win a Grammy😝 Don’t miss me in DC April 28th. The name of this show is Cigarettes and Sweetie https://t.co/ReVwAiwjPR — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 28, 2018

Once things died down between the two women, Kim sent out one last tweet as a dig to NeNe. “Attention rotten peaches,” Kim wrote with a couple of emojis thrown in. “Make sure to support @neneleakes and buy tickets to her new show ALL ABOUT ME! (As usual) And meanwhile, I’m over here filming the 7th season of a real show.” Unfortunately it sounds like these two women will never be able to work out their differences.