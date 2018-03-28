Khloe Kardashian Anxious She Can’t Cope With Painful Childbirth If She Delivers Early

Khloe Kardashian is happily gearing up for the birth of her first child but she’s feeling a little scared about the upcoming labor. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is so excited to become a mom but now that her due date is getting closer, she’s feeling a little anxious about the actual labor and hopes everything goes smoothly. “Khloe’s been super chill for pretty much her entire pregnancy but her fears have definitely started to kick in now that her due date is almost here,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s started to get very anxious about the actual labor, she’s afraid it will be too painful and she won’t be able to handle it. She’s also stressing about making it to the hospital on time. She has her bag all packed and her plan is totally in place but she keeps having nightmares about not making it to the hospital and having her baby in the car.” Let’s hope that doesn’t happen!

In addition to giving birth, Khloe’s feeling anxious about how she’ll handle things when her bundle of joy arrives. “There’s all the things to worry about after the baby is born,” the insider continued. “Like breastfeeding. Khloe’s seen firsthand how hard and painful it can be, she’s heard all the horror stories. She has her heart set on breastfeeding her baby but she’s terrified that she won’t be able to do it. Her sisters and her mom are all trying their best to calm her nerves but it’s hard, once Khloe gets wound up about something it’s not easy to talk her down.”

It’s not surprising to know Khloe’s having difficulty with her emotions at this transforming time in her life. She’s been open about her nerves since the moment she officially announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in Dec. with a beautiful black and white baby bump photo and a long caption that talked about her feelings. We wish Khloe nothing but the best with the upcoming birth of her precious daughter!