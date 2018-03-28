Kendra Wilkinson Prays She & Hank Baskett Have A Friendly ‘Conscious Uncoupling’

Kendra Wilkinson is hoping she can stay on good terms with Hank Baskett during their difficult time for the sake of their kids. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Kendra Wilkinson, 32, and Hank Baskett, 35, have reportedly been having a rough time in their marriage and divorce may be an option in the near future but Kendra is hoping things won’t get too messy. “Kendra’s heartbroken, the last thing she wants is to put her kids through a divorce,” a friend of Kendra EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s doing her best to keep things with Hank as friendly as she can but she’s human, this is still messy. For one thing they’ve been having ongoing trust issues. All those accusations about Hank cheating took a big toll on their marriage, they never really recovered from the humiliation.”

In addition to alleged cheating issues, it turns out Kendra and Hank may have been having money issues. “He relied on her to make most of the money,” the source continued. “In the old days she used to make a ton from her photos shoots and TV deals but the offers just aren’t coming in the same way anymore. That put a lot of strain on things, especially because Hank didn’t step up the way she would have liked.” Kendra’s work on the popular television series, The Girl Next Door, from 2005-2010, put her in the spotlight and led to some great opportunities such as competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Despite the current intense and unsettling issues between Kendra and Hank, Kendra wants to put their two kids first no matter what happens between them. “She’s determined not to let their issues affect the kids,” the source explained. “Ultimately she’s hoping they can have a conscious uncoupling, like Gwyneth Paltrow. Kendra’s hoping they can stay on good terms and still do things together as a family for the sake of their kids. Only time will tell if that’s going to be possible, but ultimately that’s what she’s hoping for.”