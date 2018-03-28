Photos Of Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos That Prove They Literally Haven’t Aged In 20 Years

Do Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ever age? The couple met over 20 years ago on ‘All My Children’ and they still look like kids themselves! See pics of the hot couple from then and now!

Fans of the long-running soap opera All My Children know the story of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ love from top to bottom. Kelly, now 47, joined the cast in 1990 to play Hayley Vaughan, and became a legendary character. Five years later, the man who would become her husband, on and off screen, joined the cast. Seeing footage of Kelly and Mark on All My Children together is so sweet and nostalgic. They were destined to be together in Pine Valley, but who knew that their love story would transcend script and screen? What’s even more shocking while looking at old footage from the soap opera is the fact that these two babes literally have not aged a day in over 2003.

Want to seriously freak out? Scroll through our gallery above to see photos of Kelly and Mark from then to now. We bet all the diamonds in Pine Valley that you can’t even tell them apart! It’s truly remarkable. While Kelly’s hair has changed color a couple times, going from mousy brown in her soap opera days, to bright blonde now, her face and body are still on point. Mark is as dashing as ever. We’re fully convinced that they’re both vampires. Something else that hasn’t changed? Their absolute love and adoration for each other.

Mark talked about how it was love at first sight for him when he auditioned for AMC with Kelly as his test partner, in a 2006 interview with E! “My main focus was getting the job and I couldn’t believe my luck, having been in New York for five minutes,” Mark said at the time. “My first impression of my wife was—she was obviously extremely beautiful—but she was really funny, really intelligent, really quick. I realized that if I was ever to get into an argument with her, I would lose every single time.”

He described Kelly as “vulnerable” and “extremely sexy,” and he’s still saying that to his day. He recently posted a pic of his hot wife wearing a bikini, rocking the look and showing off her incredible abs, captioning it, “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave.” Yep! These photos in our gallery prove that Kelly’s always been the “sexy one” — and so has Mark!