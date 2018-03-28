‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Slams Mackenzie Edwards: She Got Pregnant To ‘Secure A Check’

‘Teen Mom 2’ stars Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards are expecting a baby, and their fellow co-star is NOT happy about it!

Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie shocked the world when they announced they’re expecting their first child together on the March 26 teaser for Teen Mom 2. And although it seems like their dreams of starting a family are finally coming true, their co-star Kailyn Lowry is suspicious of Mackenzie’s motive. “Being a part of this reality TV thing has opened my eyes to a lot of things. And anybody with their eyes open (in this industry) could see what she was doing from a miles away,” Kailyn explained to US Weekly in reference to Mackenzie’s pregnancy. Yikes!

Interestingly, Kailyn didn’t stop there. She also took to Twitter to accuse Mackenzie of getting pregnant for financial reasons. “That girl trying to secure her bag on someone else’s name,” Kailyn said on March 28. “But IN MY OPINION. I see someone who came in & manipulated a situation to her own benefit. To secure a check. Then went a step further & got pregnant,” she continued. And by “situation,” Kailyn is referring to Ryan’s history of drug abuse.

Sadly, just one day after Mackenzie’s pregnancy announcement, Ryan was arrested for violating his probation from a previous heroin case, according to TMZ. But, according to his wife, “everything is fine.” “Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab. Part of his case was he had to be booked. He took a drug test yesterday and passed,” Mackenzie explained to Radar Online. Phew!

Nevertheless, we do wish Ryan and Mackenzie the best. The baby will be the couple’s first child together. Ryan is already a father to Bentley with his ex-girlfriend and co-star Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie shares a son Hudson with her ex-husband Zachary Stephens. And as far as Mackenzie is concerned, she’s not here for Kailyn’s harsh comments. “She’s a b*tch,” Mackenzie said to Radar Online. Ouch! I guess that settles it.