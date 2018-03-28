Chloe Green’s Parents Shocked To Learn About Pregnancy From Press: Will They Accept Jeremy?

We’re learning how Chloe Green’s billionaire parents are reacting to discovering that their daughter is expecting her first child with Jeremy Meeks!

As you’ve probably heard by now, Jeremy Meeks, 34, aka the “Hot Felon”, and his heiress girlfriend Chloe Green, 27, are reportedly going to have a baby together! And, thanks to our sources, we’re now hearing that Chloe’s parents, Sir Philip Green and Tina Green, learned about the pregnancy just like we did — from news outlets! “Chloe was forced to talk to her parents about her pregnancy with Jeremy after they were shocked by learning about the news in the press,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Head here to see more photos of Chloe and Jeremy’s steamy relationship!

The insider went on to add that Chloe’s parents, who have amassed a billion-dollar fortune in the fashion industry, were not thrilled with the revelation in the beginning. “Chloe’s family was initially disappointed by the news, they wish she had told them herself,” the source said. “They had no idea things between Chloe and Jeremy were that serious. She had talked about wanting to have kids, but her parents didn’t think it would happen so quickly.”