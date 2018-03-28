Big Sean Buys Insane $120K Ring: Is He Proposing To GF Jhene Aiko?

Big Sean just bought some incredibly price bling from a swanky NYC jeweler. Is he about to put a ring on girlfriend Jhene Aiko? See the ring and find out!

Holy moly, would you look at the size of that ring Big Sean just bought? Literally — see the ring below! It’s potentially the biggest bling we’ve ever seen. And, you know, we write about rich people all day, every day. Sean dropped a cool six figures on a massive, emerald and diamond ring from New York City-based jewelers Avianne & Co Jewelers, and the jewel is blinding. So, is he about to make girlfriend Jhene Aiko, 30, the happiest woman in the world?

Well, maybe he will in a different way, but sadly, that ring isn’t for his lady. Sean bought it for another special someone…himself. The “Bounce Back” rapper treated himself to the $125,000 ring to celebrate his 30th birthday in style. And that’s an understatement! The ring is a 4-carat Colombian emerald surrounded by 15 carats worth of VS diamonds. That ring costs about as much as a brand new Mercedes G Wagon. What if he loses it at the club like Paris Hilton did with her $2 million engagement ring? Think about that disaster!

Honestly, Sean should be spending that money on a ring for Jhene, even if he’s not proposing. They’ve both clapped back at the rumors that he cheated on her with Nicole Scherzinger, but the public outrage still must have been hard on Jhene. Rumors swirled that he was stepping out on her with Nicole, 39, after they were allegedly spotted flirting at an Oscars party on March 4.

Word allegedly got back to Jhene, who was livid. But both Jhene and Sean said none of this actually happened! “Sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true,” Jhene tweeted on March 12. “I still love you tho. The Internet is a wild place. It’s a whole other reality. Bless the Internet. Amen.” Get this woman all the diamonds in the world, please!