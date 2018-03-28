Iman, 62, Literally Looks Half Her Age In ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ — New Pics

Glowing skin, much? Iman is a glowing goddess in a new spread for Harper ’s BAZAAR’s April issue. See the stunning photos and fabulous fashion below.

Iman, 62, looks gorgeous in this new Harper’s BAZAAR spread. The shoot is STUNNING — she’s wearing a Tom Ford sequin dress, a red Giambattista Valli gown, and complimenting that couture fashion with her own makeup line, with products like the Iman Cosmetics Amplify Mascara, which only costs $9! Talk about mixing high and low! Jennifer Lopez is on the cover of this issue, “swinging” high above Los Angeles in the breathtaking shoot. Iman was interviewed by Empire actress Taraji P. Henson for the mag — see what she said below.

On how she has been a working model for 40 years: “My mom always said, “Learn to say no and to walk away from things that don’t serve you.” “No” is a complete sentence. You don’t have to explain yourself.” On her style, she says, “I’ve always lived by the philosophy that in a world full of trends, I want to remain a classic. True style is like a great black-and-white picture: It never looks dated.” And can you believe that even this GORGEOUS model has insecurities? “I’m not a great fan of my legs, so anything long or pants is my friend.”

And of course, she spilled on her skincare must-have: “Taking care of your skin [is the key to aging gracefully]. I swear by the SK-II 3D mask. Even if you’re tired or have a fever of 104, if you put this on you’ll look like you just stepped off a plane from Ibiza.”

Is this woman aging at all?