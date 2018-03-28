Helen Hunt, 54, Looks Youthful With Glowing Skin In Black Dress — See Amazing Pics

Mad about Helen! The superstar actress was absolutely stunning at a movie premiere in L.A. on March 27. See pictures of her full look below!

Helen Hunt, 54, is on fire! The Oscar, Golden Globe, and SAG Winner looked stunning in a black and gold lace dress with a sheer top and sleeves on March 27, as she attended the premiere for The Miracle Season in Los Angeles, Calif. Her new movie is based on the true story of a volleyball team in Iowa City who banded together after the tragic death of their team captain. “Got dolled up for the premiere of @miracleseason,” she wrote on Instagram.”So proud to be in this movie!!! #livelikeline.” Sounds so inspiring!

She looked amazing at the premiere. She posted a pic of her hairstylist making her glam before the red carpet, and that he did! Her hair was styled in loose waves and framed her face perfectly. As far as her makeup, her skin looked radiant. She rocked dark eyeliner and long lashes. Her brows were soft and matched her gorgeous hair color. Her cheeks were flushed with the perfect pink and she kept her lips nude with a neutral gloss.

Her dress was form fitting but not too tight — totally flattering. We also LOVED her heels. The black strappy sandal featured a peep toe and a gold chain that hit low around her ankle. Helen looked so gorgeous! Check out this before and after pic. The yellow dress is from 1997 — Helen is the definition of aging gracefully!

We can’t wait to see her back on the big screen!