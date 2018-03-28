Groupon Apologizes For Horrific Racial Slur After They Describe Boots As ‘N***** Brown’

How could this happen?! Groupon is apologizing after a third party advertised boots on sale using a racial slur describing the color as ‘n****r brown.’

OMG, this is unbelievable. Several stores on Groupon ran advertisements for suede “Women’s and Men’s Suede Leather Fur Boots” and “Women’s Fringed Suede Moccasin Boots” that were 46 percent off for a deal of $52.99 and get this: they come in the color of “N****r Brown.” WTH? The ad came from “Groupon stores” Kojwa and Margines and the incredibly offensive racial slur description was picked up on by TMZ and a number of customers on March 28. Groupon’s VP of Communications released an immediate apology and partial explanation of HOW this could have happened, as some customers threatened to quit Groupon.

Bill Roberts, the vice president of Global Communications for Groupon released a statement that read:

“We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site. This product description was provided by a third-party seller via our self-service platform. Regardless, this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies — to say nothing of our values. When made aware of the issue, we immediately removed the deal — as well as the third-party seller — from our marketplace. Language like this has no place on Groupon, and we’re further strengthening our self-service controls to ensure it doesn’t happen again

The company noted to Cosmopolitan that, “[Kojwa and Margines] are separate companies,” adding that they are “Chinese-based enterprises.” They continued, “This is a known issue in the e-commerce space. We’re determining why the deal slipped past the controls we have in place (we flag literally hundreds of terms and various permutations) and will make the necessary improvements.”

What’s crazy is that the color description ran under a range of different boots and in some cases, the colors offered were “brown, n****r brown, and black’ so it was clearly a case of total racism by the companies selling the footwear. Hopefully Groupon will figure out how this could have slipped passed them because it wasn’t just one pair of boots, it was several.

Customers were furious when news that Groupon had an ad for “n****r brown” boots for sale on the site. One woman took to Twitter to tell them:”I will no longer purchase anything from Groupon due to boots you advertise for sale. Poor taste and highly offensive, but I’m glad you felt comfortable selling them….now I know how you really feel.”

Another user named Caila wasn’t there for the apology, tweeting: “Why do they keep testing our race? This is ridiculously offensive, no matter what you said in your apology and no matter what you say period, there is no getting around this! Totally inappropriate! You don’t get a pass from me! Groupon will NEVER be used again from my phone!”

Another user wasn’t buying their apology either, tweeting: This can’t be real… These mufuccas not even trying to hide it anymore… Then give a fake apology. They knew what the hell they were doing.” We’re all waiting for what outspoken Groupon spokeswoman Tiffany Haddish has to say about all this. If she was willing to dish a story about an actress on drugs biting Beyonce‘s face, surely she has something to say about a racial slur being used in a Groupon boot advertisement.