Dunkin’ Donuts: What To Know About Their New Sneakers So You Can Literally Run On Dunkin

Shoe company Saucony just took Dunkin’ Donuts’ catchphrase seriously when it brought together athletic wear and donuts for a sweet pair of trainers. Ready to run on Dunkin?

1. They were created for the Boston Marathon. The athletic shoe company Saucony designs a pair of custom running shoes for the Boston marathon each year, and they devoted their 2018 edition to the popular coffee and doughnut chain. The Saucony x Dunkin’ Donuts Kinvara 9 sneaker arrives just in time for the annual event, which will take place this year on April 17.

2. The clever design features doughnuts, coffee and more. The heel of the shoe sports an illustration of a doughnut with pink frosting and sprinkles (aka the best kind of doughnut. Don’t @ me). The sprinkles also continue up the sides of the white and black shoe. The sole pays homage to Dunkin’s signature colors with a gradient pink to orange ombre effect. Saucony’s logo is also on the shoe surrounded by a coffee bean detailing. “Boston” is engraved on the soles in the iconic Dunkin’ font, and “America Runs On Dunkin” is written on the heel.

3. The soles make it so you can literally run on Dunkin. The design of the shoe doesn’t stop on the outside. An iced coffee is printed on the inside sole of the right foot, and a hot coffee is printed inside the left. So yes, you’re actually running on Dunkin’s coffee. Genius.

4. Even the box is doughnut-inspired. Why stop at just the shoe? The creative trainers come inside a shoe box that features all the iconic emblems and colors you’re used to seeing on the boxes the company packs their delicious breakfast treats inside of. Sorry, no real doughnuts included.

5. They’re available for preorder now. You can order your pair on Saucony’s website for $110.