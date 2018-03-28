Donald Glover Slams FX After ‘Deadpool’ Series Is Scrapped: I Am Not ‘Too Busy’

Donald Glover isn’t letting FX’s cancellation of his ‘Deadpool’ series get to him. Instead he’s fighting back by sharing a statement AND a 15-page script of what happened to the anti-hero after he was cancelled.



Donald Glover, 34, is pretty upset that FX decided not to move forward with his animated Deadpool series. After news broke that the series was being dumped by the network for “creative differences”, Donald hopped on Twitter to set the record straight. “for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool,” Donald wrote in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 28. After that was said, Donald shared at least 15 pages of the script he had written for the Deadpool series. Click HERE to read them all.

The best part about the script pages Donald released? They appear to be about the cancellation. On the first page we learn he’s with the cast of Black Panther, and in true Deadpool fashion he makes a joke about the rhino. A few pages later Deadpool tells his friend that he’s not “mad” about his show being cancelled. There are a ton of relevant references, including one where Deadpool is baffled over the report that actress Sanaa Lathan is allegedly the actress who bit Beyonce. Both timely and clever, Donald!

While Donald is a hot Hollywood commodity right now with his hit series, Atlanta, and a starring role in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story film, he clearly has enough time on his hands to work on another show. So now the question we need answered is: which network will be the next to save Donald’s Deadpool series?