DMX Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Tax Fraud — He Also Owes The IRS $2 Million

The beloved rapper DMX is headed behind bars — again. He was just sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion in NYC. Here’s all the details.

DMX will be spending some more time in prison in the coming days. On March 28, the rapper was ordered to serve a year in prison for tax fraud, according to The Blast. On top of that, X (real name Earl Simmons) is ordered to pay $2,292,200. X had previously plead guilty to 1 count of tax fraud. The New York prosecutors had hoped to get X to serve as many as 5 years, so he appears to have gotten lucky.

In a unique turn, DMX’s hit track “Slippin'” was played in the packed courtroom and might have made an impression on the judge — leading to the shortened sentence. X nodded his head as his own track played, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The rapper also reportedly cried in the courtroom as his lawyer explained his troubling childhood to the judge. After the sentencing, Judge Jed Rakoff said that in the court’s opinion X “is a good man…. In many ways, he’s his own worst enemy.” When given a chance to speak, X stated: “I wasn’t following the rules. I was in a cloud.”

As fans know, the rapper was previously arrested in January. He was on probation for his tax evasion case and had failed a drug test, which violated his agreement with the court. He tested positive for opiates, cocaine and oxycodone. He was ruled a flight risk at that point when prosecutors referenced a video that surfaced one week prior of the rapper buying drinks and going on an intense religious rant at a St. Louis airport bar. Apparently drinking was also a violation of his probation. The 47-year-old rapper has long argued that poor financial management is what led to his tax situation.