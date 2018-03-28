Did Queen Elizabeth Totally Diss Meghan Markle In Royal Wedding Blessing?

The wording of Queen Elizabeth’s official permission statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding caused fans to think she was dissing her future granddaughter-in-law.

Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their wedding on May 19, but fans thought her official statement came off as a bit cold toward her future granddaughter-in-law. In the declaration issued on March 15, the Queen referred to Harry as her “most dearly beloved grandson,” but didn’t preface Meghan’s name with any adjectives. Instead, she was simply referred to by her full name — Rachel Meghan Markle. This led fans to believe that Her Majesty was dissing the Suits alum. “Meghan is extremely outspoken and has already broken some royal rules,” a royal insider told Life & Style. “The queen is concerned that her grandson’s fiancée isn’t prepared or experienced enough for what lies ahead.”

But the wording is likely not a diss at all, but really just due to the fact that Meghan is an American. “It’s royal protocol not to use adjectives on a non-citizen in an official statement,” the source added. This echoes what royal expert and CNN commentator Victoria Arbiter recently told INSIDER. “In a nutshell, the lack of adjectives before Meghan’s name was because she is not a citizen of a Commonwealth Realm where the Queen is head of state,” Arbiter explained to the website. “At no point would the Queen use such an opportunity to slight Meghan.”

The royal expert also noted that the Queen has “indicated her approval of Meghan in a number of different ways,” and that “there is no scandal here.” If you’re still unconvinced that the actress wasn’t being insulted, look no further than the Queen’s formal consent for Prince William to marry Kate Middleton. The 2011 declaration looked nearly identical to Harry and Meghan’s. In that blessing, William was also referred to as her “most dearly beloved grandson” while the Duchess of Cambridge was acknowledged by her full name: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton.